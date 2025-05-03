Paratici in talks with Tottenham about shock return

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fabio Paratici is in talks with Tottenham about a shock return.

The Italian football director was forced to leave Spurs in April 2023 due to a worldwide football ban by FIFA after his role in former club Juventus' accounting controversy.

Paratici had been with Spurs since 2021 before the decision was made to part ways.

However, talkSPORT says with the suspension ending on July 1, Paratici and Spurs are in advanced talks about him resuming his role. He has also been speaking with AC Milan in recent weeks.

He is expected to rejoin Tottenham in a position which will also see sporting director Johan Lange stay on. 

Paratici has been a regular at Tottenham games since March this year.

