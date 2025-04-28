Atletico Madrid push to sign Arsenal midfielder Partey as his contract runs down

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club this summer once his contract expires as Atletico Madrid aim to snap him up.

As reported by Marca, the Ghanaian midfielder is “the great desire” of Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. It is suggested that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also among his suitors but with Partey being a former Atletico player he is more likely to return to his old side.

Recently appointed sporting director Andrea Berta will be in charge of any contract negotiations between Partey and the club in the coming weeks. Arteta gave a cryptic answer when asked about Partey's contractual situation last week when he was asked if there had been any progress with the 31-year-old.

"Yes, there is progress with all the players.

"I'll leave that to (sporting director) Andrea (Berta) and the club to decide and to talk about."

Berta was formerly Atletico’s sporting director and could play a huge role in keeping Partey who has become an integral member of the squad under manager Mikel Arteta. If he does sign a new deal to stay in North London, then the La Liga side would likely bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur who are heavily linked with a move away once the season ends.