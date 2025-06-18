Tottenham chairman Levy defends Postecoglou dismissal

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has defended the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was sacked and replaced with Thomas Frank by Levy just days after leading Tottenham to the Europa League title and subsequent Champions League qualification.

"I don't regret appointing Ange, I'm very grateful to Ange. In his first season we finished fifth and in his second we were over the moon to win a trophy," Levy told Tottenham's media channels.

"But we need to compete in all competitions, and we felt that we needed a change. Emotionally it was difficult but we feel that we've made the right decision for the club."

He added, "I've got very broad shoulders.

"Failure is not an option, the desire to succeed. And because it's so difficult, I want to succeed even more."