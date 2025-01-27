Tottenham captain Son: Leicester defeat just not good enough

After Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City, captain Heung-min Son shared his thoughts on the match.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Son expressed his frustration with the team's performance and the disappointing result.

Son spoke about the dramatic defeat in the Premier League and the challenges facing Spurs:

He told BBC Match of the Day: "It is very painful. What can I say? Especially when you’re winning at half-time and conceding two goals in a short period of time. It let us down and is a very frustrating afternoon.

"We can’t just say tiredness because we just came out of the second half. Maybe it was a little bit sloppy, it is not individual mistakes, generally everything is just combining together. It is just a lack of concentration and a bit of sloppiness and in the Premier League table any team can punish us.

"It was not good enough and sometimes we made the wrong decision in the final moment. It is very disappointing to not get three points and to concede goals like this.

"We try to block any outside noise out of the squad and group. We just want to get as many points as possible. There is still a lot of games to play, we want to get players back and experienced players and that will be very helpful. We just need to concentrate on every game and training session.”