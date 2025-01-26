Leicester come from behind to seal shock win against struggling Spurs

Leicester City heaped even more pressure onto Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou by coming from behind to win 2-1 and take points off Spurs twice in a single league season for the first time since 2015/16.

For a Leicester side struggling for form, starting on the back foot in North London was probably no real surprise.

Goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk was certainly kept busy in the opening stages, beating away a stinging Pedro Porro drive, before producing a sensational stop low to his left to turn Son Heung-min’s teasing effort around the post.

For all his impressive early work though, it was nearly undone on the half-hour mark when Son’s wayward cross caught Stolarczyk off guard and crashed away to safety off the crossbar.

There was a growing sense of inevitability that a goal was coming, and the woodwork was still shaking when it duly arrived.

Porro was heavily involved in the build-up, planting a perfect cross onto the head of the unmarked Richarlison six yards from goal and the Brazilian headed home on his first Premier League start of the season.

Leicester had offered virtually nothing in an attacking sense before HT, but whatever Ruud van Nistelrooy said at the break clearly did the trick as Jamie Vardy turned home Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s teasing delivery within a minute of the restart.

Eleven Spurs players emerged for the second half, but mentally they were still in the dressing room as they simply self-imploded.

The Foxes took full advantage of that too, sniffing out yet another error in the hosts’ midfield and Bilal El Khannouss punished them in brutal fashion, striding forward and stroking an effort into the corner.

A leaky Leicester side were never likely to sit comfortably on their slender lead, and they survived a scare almost immediately after they went ahead when Porro’s free-kick deflected off the head of Vardy and onto the crossbar.

That half-chance aside though, Spurs never looked overly threatening in the final third and grew frustrated as Leicester continued to take the sting out of the game knowing they were on the verge of a huge three points.

They did that expertly on the afternoon and saw the game out without being threatened, securing a huge three points for Van Nistelrooy’s side, who are now out of the relegation zone after ending a seven-match losing streak in the league.

The picture is much bleaker for Spurs, with Postecoglou’s job likely coming under huge scrutiny in the wake of this latest defeat.