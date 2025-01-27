Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Players really showed they wanted win at Spurs

After Leicester City's 2-1 victory over Tottenham, manager Ruud van Nistelrooy shared his thoughts.

The Dutchman praised his team's determination and resilience, especially during the dramatic final 10 minutes.

Van Nistelrooy was happy to see his team get a win after a long winless run.

He told BBC Sport: "The winning feeling we share in the dressing room together, the football we tried to play, the goals we scored. In the end it is a dramatic 10 minutes where we had to survive, players were putting their heads in to block shots and were winning tackles. They wanted this, we needed it and they lived up to it today.

"This team stuck together and is doing everything they possibly can to succeed.

"It was an explosive start to the second half! I saw the team calm, they felt they were in the game and reacted very well.

"There is of course relief and celebration in the dressing room. We were really looking for this moment and it took a long time, so now we can enjoy this for a day or two then it is back to work.

"As I said on my arrival this will go right to the end."