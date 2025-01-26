Van Nistelrooy calls for focus after Leicester shock Spurs

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says they must stay focused after their surprise 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Van Nistelrooy accepts crisis talk won't suddenly disappear with the result.

“No, it (talk of a crisis) is not going to disappear all of a sudden with a win,” van Nistelrooy said. “We are a football team. We are focused on getting better on the training pitch, doing our jobs, playing at the weekends and doing the best we can to be able to achieve our right to play in this league, which will be very tough as a promoted side, as I emphasised before.

“We’re not putting any energy in all the noise around us. A loss or a draw or a win will not change the environment. On the 25th of May, we want to be somewhere and that’s what we’re working for.”

Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss struck after Spurs had led through Richarlison’s first-half header.

The manager also said: “I reacted on accountability on last week’s performance where I raised my voice to players. I’m there to hold players accountable. Today, the players reacted in a great way, playing really well on the ball.

“Off the ball they were really improving, our back four was helping to push the sixes in midfield and our wingers higher up. That was important today. I’m very happy with this performance.

“We went 1-0 behind but we were playing well. I have said that before in previous games but today I saw a team that were 1-0 behind but weren’t affected mentally.

“We got the ball, kept playing, created the James Justin chance and at half-time, the players were calm, they knew the gameplan was going accordingly. We had chances and we wanted to push and start the second half well, which they went out and did extremely well.”