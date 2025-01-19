Tottenham captain Son: I've never been in this position here

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has urged fans not to lose faith in the club.

Son and Spurs go to Everton today sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Son said, "It’s a big pain. The game means a lot for the club and the fans, it was a very frustrating and painful night.

"I am in there every single day taking responsibility and I just want to lift them as much as I can. But sometimes, when the results are not there, with a young group they are really down.

"I've been here almost 10 years and have never been in this position, this kind of situation. We are where we are, so I need to be stronger and to lead the group in a positive way."

Son also defended Ange Postecoglou: "It’s not only the manager, it’s also the players and everybody. The results are not something someone should take all the responsibility and blame for. Sometimes it is unlucky that you don’t get the results.

"Not only the gaffer, but every player, including me first, we have to take responsibility for this kind of situation. It’s not the time to be pointing (fingers) at each other. At the moment it’s important that we stick together in every circumstance.

"We were having the conversation before the start of season about injuries and too many games. And we are still having it.

"All we can do as players is recover well, sleep well and eat well, and just prepare for the game as much as we can and be on the pitch as sharp as possible."