Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Tottenham boss Postecoglou defends Son form: Salah would struggle here

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou defends Son form: Salah would struggle here
Tottenham boss Postecoglou defends Son form: Salah would struggle hereAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists even Mohamed Salah couldn't transform their fortunes this season.

Postecoglou was speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg against Salah and Liverpool tonight in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Mo is a world-class player, but if you put him in our team now I'm not sure he'll have that same level of performance because of the situation we're in as a group," said the Spurs boss.

"His attacking play, who do you need? You need a team that's kind of in good form, creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, having a really solid foundation of a defence that is cohesive. None of these things exist at the moment."

On comparisons with Spurs captain Heung-min Son, Postecoglou also said: "You've always got to give context. He (Salah) is playing in a fantastic team that are flying at the moment.

"I'd hazard to say that if you put Son Heung-min in Liverpool's team, I reckon his goalscoring return would be decent. It's hard for our players at the moment, they're trying awfully hard to be the best they can be.

"But when we're at our best, I still think you'll see Sonny's return, in terms of his ability to score goals and be really effective for us. I don't think that's diminished at all."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedSon Heung-MinTottenhamLiverpool
Related Articles
Slot explains what Gakpo brings to Liverpool compared to Salah, Chiesa and Diaz
Slot gives Liverpool fitness update on Szoboszlai ahead of EFL Cup clash against Tottenham
Postecoglou confirms Tottenham's new signing Kinsky will likely start against Liverpool