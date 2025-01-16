Son blasts "passive, undisciplined" Spurs after Arsenal defeat

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son was furious with his team’s display in midweek.

Despite scoring the opener in the game at the Emirates Stadium, Son and his teammates lost 2-1 to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The result means they have now only a single league win from the past nine matches.

Post-game, Son told TNT Sports: "Very disappointing. This game means a lot to the club and fans. Conceding goals like this is more painful.

"The manager is right. We were too passive. We always want to press and play high up as possible. In the first half we were way too passive. Second half was a little better. The first half was not good enough.

"It's up to the players as well. You have to listen to what we want to do. I think we were not disciplined enough.

"We have to do better in every aspect.

"When you look at table it's not good enough."