Tottenham secure Son to new contract

Tottenham have secured Heung-min Son to a new contract.

Spurs have triggered the option in Son's deal to extend his agreement to 2026.

The South Korea striker's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has 125 goals and 68 assists in 320 Premier League outings.

This season, the 32 year-old has five goals and six assists in 17 top-flight appearances.