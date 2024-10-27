Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Werner? I'm not totally cold and callous

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's keen to lift the confidence of Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig loanee is currently battling a form slump.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of today's clash with Crystal Palace, Postecoglou said: "I am not totally cold and callous in these situations.

"We are talking to Timo constantly and we have, not just me but the coaching staff. We understand he is lacking some confidence at the moment and everyone has been working hard at that, but with all these things, ultimately it's incumbent on him to use as much as the support he's got around here to get himself out of it.

"Our role in that is to provide that support whether that's internally or externally, whatever he needs. Obviously it's then up to him to try to use that to get him back to the levels where he wants to be and where he can contribute for us.

"Like I said, with all the players what we try to do is provide an environment where should they need help, it's readily available."