West Ham boss Lopetegui: Kudus knows his behaviour wasn't good

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui says Mohammed Kudus must learn after last week's meltdown against Tottenham.

His red card has brought a three-match ban, but that could be extended after the FA laid a charge of violent conduct against the midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopetegui said, "Unfortunately, Mo Kudus is going to be out for many matches because his behaviour was not good, and he knows that. I think it was a pity, because he did a good match and he was very close to scoring two goals, but this frustration sometimes you have to handle and to manage and it is one thing he has to learn, for sure.

"He is young, but for sure he's not happy, we are not happy. It can happen, but I hope that is the last time that we suffer this kind of action. He is going to learn for the next years that the only way to handle and to manage the frustration is by running more and focusing it in the match. There are no other ways. This kind of behaviours only damage yourself and the team too. So it happened, but I am sure that is not going to happen more.

"I talked with him. We talked and sometimes you do not have to talk a lot about this kind of situation, as he knows how he made a mistake. That’s why I say that for sure that he's going to learn about this incident and that in the future, for sure that he's going to handle this kind of action better."