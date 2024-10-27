Palace boss Glasner explains slow season start for Mateta

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Jean-Philippe Mateta is still adjusting after a first senior tournament with France.

Mateta helped France to a silver medal in the Paris Olympic Games last summer.

Glasner saidof Mateta: “I can tell you he will start against Tottenham.

“(Last season) was his highest scoring (season) for Crystal Palace ever (with 19 goals in all competitions) – and then expecting now it's time for the next record, it's time for the next record… it's not too easy.

“I read an interview from Phil Foden. He said so many games had passed, and then the Euros… He's not in the shape that he has been last year. Many games. And maybe it's the same with players.

“We have players who are not used to having this programme that they had: end of season, going to a tournament, playing for their country, up to the finals, so I think for everyone it was the first time. And then you have to deal with it, and this is a process. And it's also one small reason maybe that we don't have the results that we all would like to have.”