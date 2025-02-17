Tottenham boss Postecoglou welcomes fans support amid protests after defeating Man Utd

Ange Postecoglou acknowledged Tottenham fans’ right to protest as Spurs edged a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Supporters voiced their frustrations before kickoff, demanding changes in the club’s direction, but Postecoglou urged unity during the match.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the victory, he praised his players for staying focused and delivering an important result despite the off-field distractions.

He stated post-game: “Well, I mean, obviously I wasn't outside so I can't comment on that, but I thought the fans were great today in the stadium.

“I thought they got behind the team and it was important, like I said it was an important game for us, considering, the build up for the week and how we had an opportunity to just have a breather and kind of assess things and also allow us to work with the players leading into it.

“You know all the fans contributed to us getting the result we needed.”