Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No surprise Maddison hit back with celebration

Ange Postecoglou praised James Maddison’s impact in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Spurs boss admitted Maddison is still building full match sharpness after his injury but was pleased with his influence on the game. Maddison struck after being written off as a major player by United legend Roy Keane last week.

Postecoglou believes the midfielder will only improve as he regains peak fitness, calling him a key player for Spurs moving forward.

He stated post-game: “Everybody has mentioned his celebration but I didn’t see it so I can’t comment on it but it doesn’t surprise me that Madders didn’t accept what was being said about him and threw a shot back over the bow.

“It’s just great to have him back. He is a quality player. If you just look at his goals return from midfield this year it’s still right up there. He got frustrated when he got injured and to be honest we didn’t think he would be back for a couple of weeks but he has worked awfully hard in training and done everything right to make sure he was available. I think that is the key thing for us and we have seen it with all our players, particularly in recent times.

“The injured lads are all desperate to contribute. They have seen what the other guys have gone through and are just pushing hard.

“Even Brennan, Wilson, Destiny, they were really keen to be involved today. There was no me holding them back. They wanted to be a part of it. Yeah pleased. I thought Madders took his goal well and contributed to us getting a victory.