Spurs boss Postecoglou: No sympathy card for Amorim

Ange Postecoglou acknowledged that injuries can disrupt a team’s rhythm but stopped short of offering sympathy for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

He pointed out that every manager deals with setbacks and it’s about how teams adapt to challenges.

Postecoglou emphasised that top clubs must find solutions rather than dwell on misfortunes.

After Tottenham's win against United, he stated post-game: “If I check my office, I don’t have any sympathy cards from other managers, so that hasn’t happened.

“There’s definitely a few. I could see Ruben there, players out of position, kids on the bench. Well, welcome to my world. But that's for one game.

“Now do that for two months. Do that for two months. Any club. Do that for two months. I thought Man United were good today, considering all that, and we had our days when we were good, we beat Liverpool in this spell. Do that for two months.”