Posetcoglou admits mood now lifting at Tottenham after victory over Man Utd

Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester United was a big boost for the squad’s confidence.

He emphasized that the result showed the team’s resilience and ability to compete despite their struggles this season.

Postecoglou hopes the victory will serve as a turning point, helping Spurs build momentum for the rest of the campaign.

He stated post-game: “I don’t know if confidence is the right word but you are right about lifting the mood and I sensed it in training. Not just with the players but even the coaches. We have hardly trained the last two months. We have just gone out there and tried to work on things without putting a physical toll on the players because of the game schedule. We have had to do it with U21 and U18 players.

“This week all of a sudden we have had 20 senior fit players which gives everyone a boost. Training is more energetic and up tempo. The players and the coaches all respond to that and feeds in. That’s why I thought it was important today that we got a win. We can do that again this week and build into a big week.

“There’s no doubt. The players understand when they say the likes of Vicario, Maddison, Johnson, all training again they feel good as well. As much as all players want to play, they also knew they needed help and they got it this week.

He added: “I certainly believe there is still a hell of a lot on offer for us, this back-half of the year. Europe is the obvious one, but even in the league I think we could make inroads there. We’re not happy with where we are. It’s unacceptable that we’re in the position we are. But the circumstances have dictated that to a great extent.

“The circumstances will change. The guys who came back in today will improve and make us stronger. There’s still two or three more on the horizon who will also come back. I think that gives us an opportunity before long. It’s only one game, but I thought today was an important game if we were going to start that progress. Getting three points makes us think, OK, it’s starting to make an impact.”