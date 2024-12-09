Tottenham boss Postecoglou upset with ref calls in Chelsea defeat: Bizarre

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was asked about Moises Caicedo's tackle on Pape Matar Sarr.

The Premier League rivals played out an intense game at Spurs’ home ground on Sunday.

Despite going 2-0 up, Spurs lost 4-3 and got nothing from the contest.

Asked about the incident, Postecoglou stated: “I think it's kind of where we're at with the current state of football, where people are just frozen to make big decisions.

“I think referees don't want to make them because they'll go to VAR and VAR doesn't want to intervene, so you're kind of left in no man's land. There's a couple of decisions I thought today that definitely went against us.

“I thought the linesman put his flag up bizarrely for Deki when he was through, I don't know what for. Those are things that are out of our control. We can't do anything about that. Hopefully the powers that be work that out.”

Asked if it was a red, he added: “Yeah that’s what I was talking about. But like I said that is where we are at. I just don’t think, I have said it before, the technology has helped our game.

“I don’t see how it helps because It means instead of one person being in control of a game and you accepting that it almost feels like no one is in control because everybody is scared to make a decision to overturn somebody else. Referees are scared to make decisions in case they get it wrong, VAR don’t want to intervene and I get that because you don’t want disruptions to the game. You just have to cop out.”