Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Tottenham boss Postecoglou upset with ref calls in Chelsea defeat: Bizarre

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham boss Postecoglou upset with ref calls in Chelsea defeat: Bizarre
Tottenham boss Postecoglou upset with ref calls in Chelsea defeat: BizarreAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was asked about Moises Caicedo's tackle on Pape Matar Sarr.

The Premier League rivals played out an intense game at Spurs’ home ground on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite going 2-0 up, Spurs lost 4-3 and got nothing from the contest.

Asked about the incident, Postecoglou stated: “I think it's kind of where we're at with the current state of football, where people are just frozen to make big decisions. 

“I think referees don't want to make them because they'll go to VAR and VAR doesn't want to intervene, so you're kind of left in no man's land. There's a couple of decisions I thought today that definitely went against us.

“I thought the linesman put his flag up bizarrely for Deki when he was through, I don't know what for. Those are things that are out of our control. We can't do anything about that. Hopefully the powers that be work that out.”

Asked if it was a red, he added: “Yeah that’s what I was talking about. But like I said that is where we are at. I just don’t think, I have said it before, the technology has helped our game. 

“I don’t see how it helps because It means instead of one person being in control of a game and you accepting that it almost feels like no one is in control because everybody is scared to make a decision to overturn somebody else. Referees are scared to make decisions in case they get it wrong, VAR don’t want to intervene and I get that because you don’t want disruptions to the game. You just have to cop out.”

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesSarr Pape MatarTottenhamChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: Was that our biggest win?
Chelsea fullback Cucurella apologises to fans
Premier League explain Caicedo avoiding Sarr red