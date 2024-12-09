Premier League explain Caicedo avoiding Sarr red

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo escaped a red card due to a rash challenge on Sunday.

The Ecuadorian was not given his marching orders by VAR for a challenge on Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr.

Per the Premier League, he did not use excessive force, despite appearing to go studs up on Sarr.

The Premier League Match Centre released the following statement after Chelsea’s 4-3 win: "VAR checked for a potential red card following a challenge by Caicedo on Sarr and confirmed the referee’s call of no serious foul play."

The result means that Spurs are languishing in mid table, while Chelsea are firmly in the title race.

The Blues moved to within four of Liverpool, who have played one game less.

