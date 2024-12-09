Chelsea fullback Cucurella apologises to fans

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella took to social media after a 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The Spaniard joked about the boots that caused him to slip at key moments early in the game.

Cucurella was responsible for the Blues being 2-0 down, but found his rhythm after changing boots in the first half.

He posted a photo of those boots in the trash after the game, adding the caption: "Sorry Blues."

However, the post was quickly taken down, as he may have been told to do so by his sponsors.

"I don't know to be honest," responded coach Enzo Maresca post-game.

"It is more a question for Marc.

"They are mature enough to decide the boots they need for the game. It can happen but the most important thing and the good thing about today is that even though we were 2-0 down, we give away the two goals, we still continued in the same way.

"We were in the game and we created chances. In the first half, we conceded but in the second half we created many many chances."

