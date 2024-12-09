Chelsea boss Maresca: Was that our biggest win?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was proud of his team on Sunday night.

The Premier League giants were able to come from 2-0 down to win 4-3 against Tottenham.

After the game, Maresca was asked if it was his biggest win at the club and he responded: “I don't know, to be honest. I'm not thinking about this. For sure, it is an important win. First of all, for the way (Chelsea won). To come to this stadium against this team and then concede two goals, and continue with the same plan shows how the players in this moment are mentally strong.

"Personally, I don't consider this game as the biggest win. I've said many times, this team is going to win games against big teams and it is going to lose games against big teams because it is football. The only thing I focus on is how we can improve."

On the early part of the game, he stated: "Marc (Cucurella) said to me after the game that he tried to bring emotion into the game. It was probably too much. It probably was the perfect win for this motivation because we go two goals down, it was the worst picture even if we were in control.

"We conceded two goals because of Cucu and a couple of chances from where we wrong in the build-up. We create chances, we controlled the game, we keep the ball. Then at half-time, we changed something tactically and in the second-half, we deserved to win."

On his team’s mental toughness, he finished: "Very happy. Since we started, we are trying to work in the way we want to play on and off the ball. Also, the togetherness. To come to this stadium and think you are not going to suffer, it's impossible. We were ready for that. It was probably too much to give away two goals in 15 minutes but it is the perfect win."

