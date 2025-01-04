Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Solanke showing great character with us

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has sung the praises of Dominic Solanke.

Solanke will be watched today by new England coach Thomas Tuchel as Spurs meet Newcastle in the early kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou said: "Dom has been outstanding for us. He has scored goals but it is just his all-round game and his capacity to help the team in all aspects of our football - defensively, link-up play, still being a presence in the box, really intelligent with his movement and really carrying that position on his back with no help, no rest.

"It says an enormous amount about his character and the person he is. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"The load he has had to carry for us over the last two months without a lot of help and from us being able to allow him to recover and still every week he puts in a massive performance."