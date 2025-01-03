Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill

Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham

Ansser Sadiq
Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham
Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and TottenhamAction Plus
Manchester City are said to be assessing Abdukodir Khusanov this winter.

The 20-year-old Lens center-half is wanted by a host of top teams in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Uzbekistan international is a target for Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

However, City may jump to the front of the queue this winter as they target new defenders.

Club captain Kyle Walker may be sold as early as this winter, while they have injuries in those positions as well.

Manager Pep Guardiola indicated in interviews that he needs reinforcements this winter to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKhusanov AbdukodirManchester CityChelseaTottenhamNewcastle UtdFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo
Spurs, Newcastle eyeing Man City attacker Grealish
RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January move