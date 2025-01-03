Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham

Manchester City are said to be assessing Abdukodir Khusanov this winter.

The 20-year-old Lens center-half is wanted by a host of top teams in the Premier League.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Uzbekistan international is a target for Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

However, City may jump to the front of the queue this winter as they target new defenders.

Club captain Kyle Walker may be sold as early as this winter, while they have injuries in those positions as well.

Manager Pep Guardiola indicated in interviews that he needs reinforcements this winter to qualify for next season’s Champions League.