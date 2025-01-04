Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts facing in-form Newcastle

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou expects a battle against Newcastle United.

Newcastle meet Spurs in excellent form, which Postecoglou acknowledges.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "Yeah, I think, yeah, the context of all that, obviously, and I think everyone knows what the context is, but it is what it is and you know, Newcastle be a good test.

"Good side, we always have a good games against them and I think they're always we're always close, you know, both teams in all the games we've had against them had their their moments and uh yeah, yeah, they are in good form at the moment.

"They’re in a good period and also a good chance for us, but at the same time we obviously haven't had the results we want, but we’re still capable, we’ve got quality and we’ve done enough in games to win them so we’re going to go out there with the same mindset."