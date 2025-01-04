Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd prepare Rashford swap proposal for Napoli-owned Osimhen
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts facing in-form Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts facing in-form Newcastle
Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts facing in-form NewcastleAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou expects a battle against Newcastle United.

Newcastle meet Spurs in excellent form, which Postecoglou acknowledges.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "Yeah, I think, yeah, the context of all that, obviously, and I think everyone knows what the context is, but it is what it is and you know, Newcastle be a good test.

"Good side, we always have a good games against them and I think they're always we're always close, you know, both teams in all the games we've had against them had their their moments and uh yeah, yeah, they are in good form at the moment.

"They’re in a good period and also a good chance for us, but at the same time we obviously haven't had the results we want, but we’re still capable, we’ve got quality and we’ve done enough in games to win them so we’re going to go out there with the same mindset."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdTottenham
Related Articles
Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham
Newcastle boss Howe: It's great to have Botman back
Postecoglou confident midweek break will give Tottenham huge boost against Newcastle