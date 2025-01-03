Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests

Newcastle boss Howe: It's great to have Botman back

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe: It's great to have Botman back
Newcastle boss Howe: It's great to have Botman backAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed Sven Botman could make their trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

The defender has fully recovered from a knee injury suffered last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said on Friday morning:  "He's worked incredibly hard to get himself in a good condition. He's had three games, a lot of internal training as well. He's certainly in and around my thoughts. I'll have to make a decision on who I think best fits that position. Great to have Sven in and around and available again.

"We've taken longer than maybe we normally would have done through respect of the injury he had to try and make sure he has the best chance of staying fit and when he comes back, hitting the ground running, which is absolutely vital.

"I've got a decision to make in terms of team selection, but if Sven is in the squad it's because he's fit and available."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBotman SvenNewcastle UtdTottenham
Related Articles
Botman and Trippier hand Newcastle fitness boost
Postecoglou confident midweek break will give Tottenham huge boost against Newcastle
Spurs, Newcastle eyeing Man City attacker Grealish