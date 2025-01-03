Newcastle boss Howe: It's great to have Botman back

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed Sven Botman could make their trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

The defender has fully recovered from a knee injury suffered last season.

Howe said on Friday morning: "He's worked incredibly hard to get himself in a good condition. He's had three games, a lot of internal training as well. He's certainly in and around my thoughts. I'll have to make a decision on who I think best fits that position. Great to have Sven in and around and available again.

"We've taken longer than maybe we normally would have done through respect of the injury he had to try and make sure he has the best chance of staying fit and when he comes back, hitting the ground running, which is absolutely vital.

"I've got a decision to make in terms of team selection, but if Sven is in the squad it's because he's fit and available."