Tottenham boss Postecoglou snaps: Great way to start an interview

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou snapped at a reporter after their 3-2 defeat at Everton yesterday.

Postecoglou took issue with the way the BBC reporter began the interview after the loss.

The reporter asked: "Ange, familiar story, what are you assessments of that performance, pleased?

Postecoglou replied: "Familiar story?"

"Well, in terms of the defeat." the reporter added.

Then the Spurs manager nodde and said: "Yeah okay, great way to start an interview."

He continued: "Yeah look it was a tough result for us. Obviously in the first half we struggled to get control of the game.

"I made some changes in the team that probably weren't helpful in the end. I had players struggling to come to terms with it.

"Everton then capitalised on it. In the second half, the players put in the right response and you know, credit to them but we fell short."