Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man Utd table bid for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Tottenham boss Postecoglou snaps: Great way to start an interview

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou snaps: Great way to start an interview
Tottenham boss Postecoglou snaps: Great way to start an interviewAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou snapped at a reporter after their 3-2 defeat at Everton yesterday.

Postecoglou took issue with the way the BBC reporter began the interview after the loss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The reporter asked: "Ange, familiar story, what are you assessments of that performance, pleased?

Postecoglou replied: "Familiar story?"

"Well, in terms of the defeat." the reporter added.

Then the Spurs manager nodde and said: "Yeah okay, great way to start an interview."

He continued: "Yeah look it was a tough result for us. Obviously in the first half we struggled to get control of the game.

"I made some changes in the team that probably weren't helpful in the end. I had players struggling to come to terms with it.

"Everton then capitalised on it. In the second half, the players put in the right response and you know, credit to them but we fell short."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamEverton
Related Articles
WATCH: Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking deal
Postecoglou upbeat on Spurs signings after Everton defeat
Everton boss Moyes: Brilliant win against Tottenham