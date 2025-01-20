Postecoglou upbeat on Spurs signings after Everton defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou spoke to reporters after yet another setback.

The North London club lost 3-2 to Everton at Goodison Park, unable to stop their rot.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs are now stuck in 15th place in the league, with only one win from nine league games.

On any incoming transfers, Postecoglou stated: “Look, as I said during the week, I'm sure like everybody, the club's well aware of our situation and they're doing their utmost. As far as I know at the moment there's nothing imminent, but you know, I assume between now and we're getting to the end of the window that hopefully something comes up.”

On whether his future is impacting transfers, he added: “I separate myself from that. This is not about me, but what is about me right now is I have the responsibility of the group of players I do have, to try and get us through this, and that's what I've got to focus on. For me to focus on anything else is abstaining myself from the responsibility I have. I'm just determined to get us out of this. The club's doing its best to...more about helping the players than helping me because they're the ones we're asking some massive jobs of 18-year-olds. We had a 17-year-old out there trying to win games of football for us. And others who are just playing week on week, so, you know it's more about getting the players help rather than me help.”

On their injury crisis, he added: “I have never played the victim. At the end of the day I still believe the responsibility lies with me to get this right and that is where I sit with things. Whatever the circumstances are and it is fair to say it is a challenging situation for sure a lot of it is out of your control as a manager when you losing the amount of players we are at the moment. But I still have to steer us through and if I start worrying about myself and the cards I have been dealt with it is a dereliction of my duty and my responsibility. It is not how i see it. I see it as these are the cards I have been dealt and it is up to me to get us out of it and I have to be good enough to do that.”