Everton boss Moyes: Brilliant win against Tottenham

Everton boss David Moyes spoke to reporters after a 3-2 win over Tottenham.

The Goodison Park club earned their first three points since Moyes returned to the helm, having replaced Sean Dyche recently.

Asked about his first win since being back, having managed the club for more than a decade previously, Moyes stated:

“It was brilliant to get a win. It was a great feeling to go down the tunnel 3-0 up at half-time and for the supporters to feel that they hd witnessed a really good first-half performance. Maybe we were a bit unlucky not to have scored five in the first half, but I wasn't complaining, that's for sure.”

He added on only having been there a week: “I'm looking forward to getting some more work into the players. I've been feeding bits in and maybe it's been quite difficult but, as I said, I think the team didn't do that bad against Aston Villa but we just didn't have enough and missed a couple of chances. If it'd been a draw, I don't think anyone would have said anything at all of that. I thought today, again, we were playing against a really offensive team, attacking, always liable to score goals. For us to get three goals ahead was a great thrill for us because it shows that we can score and we can play forward, do the right things and we made some good passes - but I still thought we gave the ball away an awful lot in the second half which could have led to more good chances but it's just a start”

On his song being sung again by the fans, he finished: “It was fabulous, it really was. I've not got the red hair anymore, it's the grey hair now! I hugely appreciated their support today and I hope the support saw a little bit today as well. But I'm not kidding anyone on, we're still in a big fight and we're going to have to need support at Goodison like we had today.”