Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No-one working against me here

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No-one working against me here
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No-one working against me hereTribalfootball
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he feels fully supported inside the club.

Ahead of their Europa League clash with Elfsborg, Postecoglou was asked if he felt undermined from within the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he insisted: "Everyone is doing their best. I don't think anyone is working against me.

"I don't think anyone wants me to fail. In a situation like this, it's difficult to be a coach because you can feel very isolated, very vulnerable. I don't feel that way. The group of players and the people I work with are doing their best to guide us through this moment.

"From my point of view, my focus is firmly on what I can control and what I can control is preparing the team for a very important game tonight."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamPostecoglou Ange
Related Articles
Michel Vorm exclusive: Spurs fans unfair towards Levy; Ange can't deny issues; Vicario vs Kinsky?
Ex-Tottenham chief exec: I would dismiss Ange, he is way out of his depth
Spurs chiefs staying calm amid Postecoglou speculation