Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No-one working against me here

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he feels fully supported inside the club.

Ahead of their Europa League clash with Elfsborg, Postecoglou was asked if he felt undermined from within the club.

But he insisted: "Everyone is doing their best. I don't think anyone is working against me.

"I don't think anyone wants me to fail. In a situation like this, it's difficult to be a coach because you can feel very isolated, very vulnerable. I don't feel that way. The group of players and the people I work with are doing their best to guide us through this moment.

"From my point of view, my focus is firmly on what I can control and what I can control is preparing the team for a very important game tonight."