Michel Vorm exclusive: Spurs fans unfair towards Levy; Ange can't deny issues; Vicario vs Kinsky?

No-one present at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday afternoon was left in any doubt what the supporters thought of yet another defeat. That includes former Spurs keeper Michel Vorm who was there to witness the misery first hand.

“It's a very difficult situation now because you can't deny the number of injuries. Also, you can't deny that Spurs have showed before that they can play unbelievable football and be very nice to watch. That's why I don't really think Ange Postecoglou has faced too crazy negative publicity. But you can't deny the results, either,” Vorm states dryly.

“With all due respect for Leicester, even though Spurs have a lot of injuries, obviously it's unacceptable to lose at home against a team that lost seven games in a row. At the same time, it says also a lot about where Tottenham are at the moment. I was at the stadium on Sunday, and you could see the guys are trying, but it's just not good enough at the moment.

“There's no confidence in the team at all and that obviously comes back to Postecoglou because he's the manager. I'm not aware of how the relationship between the players and the manager is, but you can't deny the situation. Even with the injuries, it was poor, very poor against Leicester,” the former Dutch goalkeeper adds of a situation which seems to be escalating.

Since beating Manchester City 4-0 on 23 November, Spurs have won once. Against Southampton. Even at home they are without a win in seven league matches which has many supporters venting a lot of their anger towards top boss Daniel Levy. Unfairly, Vorm believes.

“He's been the chairman for 20-plus years and they just won one trophy and I don't know how many managers. That is where the fans look. Obviously, there's a bigger picture as well and sometimes it's hard for the fans to sit in one of the best stadiums in the world, but the club doesn't do enough to sign new players. This is what the fans think. And Levy doesn’t do a lot of interviews. He's not really out there, so to speak, so, he's always been a person for some fans to blame, and I really don't think that's fair.

“He's done amazing for the club in general, more than people know, and he has the best interest of Tottenham at heart. Always. You can't deny that if everyone's fit, they still have an amazing squad. But fans look at what's happening on the pitch and if it's not good enough, they want to sign new players. It's a very difficult situation, but you can't blame Daniel Levy for this in general.”

Kinsky good but Vicario number one

One player bought recently is goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky who has made a strong impression on Vorm who was on the Spurs roster as a keeper himself from 2014 to 2020.

“I like him a lot. I think he's very brave and very confident for such a young goalkeeper and he comes in during this very hard situation at Tottenham. But he's very talented and not afraid. I spoke with a couple of people on Sunday and word is he's very professional.”

The Czech keeper is deputising for the injured Guglielmo Vicario who, even when fit, faced a fair bit of criticism for his handling of set pieces. Again, unfairly, Vorm believes.

“Set pieces in general are not easy in the Premier League. And it's not only Vicario, it happens to a lot of goalkeepers in general but people tend to forget he’s also done unbelievably well for Tottenham. Yes, maybe he needs to do better on set pieces but it's easy to point out the goalkeeper. Maybe the outfield players need to do better in these situations as well?

“Sometimes the fans only see the bad things and tend to forget about the good things. Of course he can do better, he also knows he has to do better but all in all he's done so well for them. I never really heard about him before he signed for Tottenham and it's not easy to play for a club like Tottenham. And the Premier League is the toughest league in the world, especially for goalkeepers,” who leans towards the Italian regaining his number one spot when fit again.

“I think he showed enough to have enough credit in the bank but Kinsky won’t make it an easy choice. It's definitely an interesting situation but this is professional football for you. Especially for the goalkeeper.”

- Michel Vorm was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of 888sport