Spurs chiefs staying calm amid Postecoglou speculation

Ansser Sadiq
Spurs chiefs staying calm amid Postecoglou speculationAction Plus
Tottenham chiefs are in no mood to sack another manager until the season ends.

The Premier League club are in a serious crisis, having won ONE of nine league matches.

After a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, the club’s board remain fully behind Ange Postecoglou.

According to football.london, Postecoglou retains the club’s full backing at this stage.

They are aware of the injuries he is trying to work through and the fact that the team requires more investment.

However, the weekend trip to Everton this weekend may change things, as a loss may cause the club to act.

