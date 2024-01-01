Barcelona great Pique talks up Spain - and Yamal

Barcelona great Gerard Pique says Spain are contenders at this summer's Euros.

Victory over Italy sees La Roja qualify for the round of 16.

Pique told BILD: “Of course, Germany has a chance to win the title. Their team is young and is currently in reconstruction. Our situation is also similar to that of the German team. It is a generational change.

"Spain has always put a good face in tournaments over the last few years, and they are a candidate for the title.”

Asked about Barca whiz Lamine Yamal, Pique was adamant: “Lamine Yamal will mark an era.”