Tottenham boss Postecoglou: I was always confident Solanke would come good

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was asked about how Dominic Solanke has settled into the team.

The Spurs forward has been impressive in nearly all his appearances, even when he has not scored.

He was a key figure in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Speaking about Solanke, Postecoglou stated: “Obviously, we didn’t sign Dom until late in the window and he was really keen to get his Tottenham career up and running as quickly as possible and then he had a false start. He got injured really early in the game at Leicester and then proceeded to miss a couple so for him it's probably been a little bit frustrating but I knew what we were bringing to the football club. I was really confident that the way we play and his attributes, that he was going to be a great fit.

“I could see that from the first day of training, but we had to be patient. He's getting up there now in terms of physical fitness, I think every game he looks like he's getting stronger. It's a demanding role up front for us, it's not just about goals, it’s about his link-up play and pressing.

“We've put a fair amount of workload on him, even though he's missed a couple of games. I can see he's getting strong. Obviously the goals help. He's a striker. He wants to score goals and that helps him to feel better about the beginning of his career here.

“I think he’s in great condition, he's already made a big impact at our football club, but I'm even more excited about what’s ahead and the potential we have as a team and he as an individual and that he can make a significant impact.”