Tottenham boss Postecoglou: I was always confident Solanke would come good

The Spurs forward has been impressive in nearly all his appearances, even when he has not scored.
He was a key figure in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend.
Speaking about Solanke, Postecoglou stated: “Obviously, we didn’t sign Dom until late in the window and he was really keen to get his Tottenham career up and running as quickly as possible and then he had a false start. He got injured really early in the game at Leicester and then proceeded to miss a couple so for him it's probably been a little bit frustrating but I knew what we were bringing to the football club. I was really confident that the way we play and his attributes, that he was going to be a great fit.
“I could see that from the first day of training, but we had to be patient. He's getting up there now in terms of physical fitness, I think every game he looks like he's getting stronger. It's a demanding role up front for us, it's not just about goals, it’s about his link-up play and pressing.
“We've put a fair amount of workload on him, even though he's missed a couple of games. I can see he's getting strong. Obviously the goals help. He's a striker. He wants to score goals and that helps him to feel better about the beginning of his career here.
“I think he’s in great condition, he's already made a big impact at our football club, but I'm even more excited about what’s ahead and the potential we have as a team and he as an individual and that he can make a significant impact.”