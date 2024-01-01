Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Solanke: Kane told me everything about Tottenham

Solanke: Kane told me everything about Tottenham
Solanke: Kane told me everything about TottenhamAction Plus
Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has revealed Harry Kane has been in touch.

Solanke arrived from Bournemouth as effectively Kane's replacement after his departure for Bayern Munich a year ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “I actually saw him when Bayern came here during pre-season. Harry came into our changing room and we spoke.

“We had a few words and he had only good things to say about the club. It was probably just what you expect. He spoke so highly about Spurs and about how good the players and staff are."

Solanke is confident he's now proving his early doubters wrong: “Yeah, that was probably premature after a few games and given the start to the season I had.

"No matter how much you get bought for, what club you play for, there’s always going to be pressure in football. So it’s something we have to deal with, something we all know is part of the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolanke DominicKane HarryTottenhamBayern Munich
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou delighted with Solanke, Vicario for Qarabag win
Spurs striker Solanke: This feels fantastic
Postecoglou happy with Spurs goalscorers in victory over Brentford