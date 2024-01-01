Solanke: Kane told me everything about Tottenham

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has revealed Harry Kane has been in touch.

Solanke arrived from Bournemouth as effectively Kane's replacement after his departure for Bayern Munich a year ago.

He said: “I actually saw him when Bayern came here during pre-season. Harry came into our changing room and we spoke.

“We had a few words and he had only good things to say about the club. It was probably just what you expect. He spoke so highly about Spurs and about how good the players and staff are."

Solanke is confident he's now proving his early doubters wrong: “Yeah, that was probably premature after a few games and given the start to the season I had.

"No matter how much you get bought for, what club you play for, there’s always going to be pressure in football. So it’s something we have to deal with, something we all know is part of the game."