Tottenham boss Postecoglou delighted with Solanke, Vicario for Qarabag win

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has praised summer signing Dominic Solanke.

Solanke's transfer to Tottenham was a big investment for the club, securing his talents for a reported £65 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a 3-0 Europa League win over Qarabig, in which Solanke scored, Spurs boss Postecoglou praised the forward.

He stated: “He's getting there. Like I said, he didn't do pre-season with us and then he has one game and then he's out for two weeks, while the other guys were building up their match fitness.

“He is getting there and probably played longer than I wanted for him to play tonight, just the circumstances of the game, but the one thing about him is he just keeps going. Great for him to get another goal but his all-round performance was really strong. When you're down to 10-men, you need your striker to be able to hold up the play and do some hard running, which I thought he did.”

On shot stopper, Guglielmo Vicario, he added: “Same as every other game. I just select teams that would win us a game of football and no other reason than the same reason I select him every other week or make different decisions. It was no different.”