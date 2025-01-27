Tottenham boss Postecoglou: I've tried to unify the club; it hasn't worked

Tottenham lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City, prompting frustration among fans.

The home supporters voiced their anger at chairman Daniel Levy, with chants and banners calling for his departure.

The defeat leaves Spurs in a precarious position, intensifying the pressure on the club's leadership.

Post-game, head coach Ange Postecoglou stated: “Certainly something I wanted to try and do when I took on this role is to try to unify the club and create an environment here where we are all focused on the one thing.

“Obviously it hasn’t worked out that way. It’s understandable, like you said, the fans are not happy with our current situation. It is a difficult one to navigate because we need them right now, especially at home to create an atmosphere.

“It wasn’t that long ago we played Liverpool here and it was a great night. Everyone was focused on the one thing. Like I said, the one thing I keep saying and I think it is important to acknowledge, the players are giving everything for this club and I think that is something that needs to be acknowledged by everyone.”

He then added on managers feeling isolated from Levy: “I don't really speak regularly to him. He lets me get on with it, during this January period there's always regular contact, but that's not what I'm talking about. All I'm saying is I come into the club and I feel like everyone, all the players and staff are in the belief of what we're trying to do.

“I don't feel like I'm trying to convince people in this moment about what we're doing and where we're heading. That's where I get the solace to say 'ok I still believe we can'.... I still think there's an opportunity here. I really believe in this group of players.

“Even today, what I asked of them, some of the performances were outstanding considering what they've been through. To me that's all positive, but ultimately, the fact that we've lost another game of football, the focus is on that.”