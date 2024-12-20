Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot: I hope, hope, hope Ange wins a trophy with Tottenham
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's always been a fan of Tottenham.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's always been a fan of Tottenham.

The Reds go to Spurs on Sunday and have also drawn them in the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Slot said this morning:  "Interesting game but every draw would have been interesting because, I don't know if it is always the situation in England, but four top teams are still in the draw so there was not an easy one.

"I really have to give them credit, if I look at Tottenham, I come from the Netherlands but I watched a lot of Match of the Day. You think of Paul Gascoigne, Glenn Hoddle, Gareth Bale. They have always been a certain brand of football for me and a certain identity and Ange Postecoglou gives them that identity back completely.

"Every time it is a joy to watch them, once in a while the results go against them but I think they are one of the teams to beat City."

On Spurs manager  Ange Postecoglou's style of play, he also said:  "I hope, hope, hope he wins a trophy. Not the League Cup but I am completely a fan of his team for the Europa League. People talk about trophies, trophies, trophies and that is so important.

"For me his brand of football is more important and if he can combine it with winning something that would be so good for football in general because then people can stop talking about 'is it too attacking?' How on earth can you play too much attacking football?"

