Spurs keeper Vicario backing McTominay for Napoli success

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario says Scott McTominay will be a big success with Napoli.

McTominay was sold by Manchester United to Napoli last month and was outstanding in the weekend's 0-0 draw at Juventus.

Discussing his football fantasy team, Vicario admitted to Sky Italia he would have McTominay in his midfield.

He said, "This year, as a good Englishman, I've focused on Scott McTominay, he'll be a great revelation.

"Then Giovanni Fabbian can do very well and then we'll see. I've taken Politano and Frattesi, wild cards that always bring bonuses."