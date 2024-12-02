Tottenham boss Postecoglou denies hearing jeers

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou spoke about the fans booing his team this weekend.

Spurs were jeered off by their team after a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.

Having beaten Manchester City last time around, Spurs could not maintain their consistency yet again.

He stated post-game: “Oh I didn't hear that. So if that's the case, no, I'm not talking about the supporters. I'm just saying, you know, I've had already probably three questions on the Man City game and why can't we repeat that?

“And like I said, I think if you can't see that even in seven days, we've copped a couple of significant blows since then I think, you know, it's too easy to say, well, let's just play like we did against Man City every game. And it somehow again, seems with this club that whatever it is that we do well is then used as a millstone to bring us down at every other opportunity.

“And I guess from my perspective, as I keep saying, it's really important that we don't react to any of that and just stay focused, because I just sometimes feel like, especially the players we've got at the moment, they're just really working really hard for this football club to try and progress as to where we want to be.

“We're in good shape, we're still in good shape, we're still in a decent position in the league. We're still in the Carabao Cup, we're in a decent position in Europe, so it's about us maintaining our focus on continuing to develop.”

