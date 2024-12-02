Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man City double winter market budget to rescue Pep's season

Tottenham manager Postecoglou explains Solanke decision for Fulham draw

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham manager Postecoglou explains Solanke decision for Fulham draw
Tottenham manager Postecoglou explains Solanke decision for Fulham drawAction Plus
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his decision to send Dominic Solanke home before their game against Fulham.

The London clubs played out a battling 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs were without their star forward in the game, as he was not well enough to start the contest.

Pre-game, Postecoglou told reporters: “He just came in today and he wasn't looking the best.

“He was under the weather so we sent him home. Hopefully a full recovery and ready to go for the next one.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolanke DominicTottenhamFulham
Related Articles
Fulham boss Silva: Everyone knows we deserved more than Spurs point
Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts Fulham draw: We're undermanned
Tottenham draw with London rivals Fulham as Cairney shown late red card