Tottenham manager Postecoglou explains Solanke decision for Fulham draw
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his decision to send Dominic Solanke home before their game against Fulham.
The London clubs played out a battling 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spurs were without their star forward in the game, as he was not well enough to start the contest.
Pre-game, Postecoglou told reporters: “He just came in today and he wasn't looking the best.
“He was under the weather so we sent him home. Hopefully a full recovery and ready to go for the next one.”
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play