Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City double winter market budget to rescue Pep's season
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku

Fulham boss Silva: Everyone knows we deserved more than Spurs point

Paul Vegas
Fulham boss Silva: Everyone knows we deserved more than Spurs point
Fulham boss Silva: Everyone knows we deserved more than Spurs pointAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva insists they deserved more from their 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson had Spurs ahead before Tom Cairney struck - and then was later sent off.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Silva said, "I think that everybody should recognise that the team who deserved to win this afternoon was ourselves. We deserved to win. We played our way with our identity on the pitch. Myself, the players and the fans should be proud of it. We should have been leading the score with the chances we had, we have to be realistic Tottenham had chances as well."

On Cairney's red card, he continued: "Firstly I know him, Tom Cairney is not the player for that, everybody knows. I have to be realistic and honest with you, everybody knows I am the first one asking him to be more aggressive in the right way, to keep some principles as a midfielder in that situation but he is not the type of player to do that type of thing.

"He stamped on his leg and of course looking for the images it should be a red card and we have to accept knowing Tom Cairney was really unlucky because he is not that type of player."

On the reaction to going down to 10 men, Silva added: "What a reaction from us. The reaction was good, 15 minutes with 10 men and the reality is that Tottenham didn't create one chance."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCairney TomTottenhamFulham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou accepts Fulham draw: We're undermanned
Tottenham draw with London rivals Fulham as Cairney shown late red card
Tottenham eyeing Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson