Fulham boss Silva: Great performance at Spurs; we deserved more

Fulham head coach Marco Silva was happy with his side’s performance against Tottenham.

The head coach felt that his Fulham did enough on Sunday to get all three points.

The London clubs played out a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which saw Fulham’s Tom Cairney get a late red card.

“Great performance from ourselves,” Silva said post-game.

“I got the feeling throughout the week, and I told the players during the week and before the match in our pre-match meeting, that we had all the conditions to come here to match them, like we have been playing against every team in this competition, and to fight for the three points. And we showed that.

“I think we deserved much more from the game. Deserved clearly to win the game with the chances we created, against a very good side.

“Tottenham had very good chances, too, but overall, looking at the game, I think we had more. We had more control of the game and, performance wise, we did really well.

“Great first half from us – very good chances, control of the game, apart from the first minute where the first pressure of Tottenham created a little bit of a problem for us. When we found the right moments to beat that pressure, I think we did it well almost always.

“We know how they are strong, how they can press really high. Most of their goals come from moments where they press high, and the turnovers from themselves.

“We did control really well the situation, and it's not easy to be on the front foot always against a team like Tottenham, when they have Werner, Johnson or Kulusevski in that front line, plus always Maddison to provide the right passes for them, and we did it very well first half.

“Even in the second half, the first chances were from ourselves. Great chance from Issa, another great chance from Alex Iwobi before we conceded the goal.

“Okay, we have to be more ruthless in the moments that we are controlling the game. We cannot give the chance like we gave.”

