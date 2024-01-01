Tottenham boss Postecoglou delighted with Lankshear in Hearts victory

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for a young talent this week.

Spurs manage to get game time for youngster Will Lankshear, who scored in a friendly game.

Lankshear was on target as Spurs won 5-1 against Hearts, with Postecoglou finding his overall display impressive.

He stated post-game: “He was good. We kind of brought him in in this last week and yeah he has looked bright in training. He works hard and I thought he took his goal well tonight.

“He had a very good year last year so it’s about rewarding that. With all the young guys it’s about the game doesn’t stand still. Whatever you did last year it’s about coming in this year and making an impact.

“Our two new signings are both 18 years old so there’s a measure there for our 18 year olds. Just because you are here doesn’t mean you get any kind of advantage apart from the fact you are in front of us every day.

“He deserved his chance today, trained well, took his goal well and I’m pleased for him.”