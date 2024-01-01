Tottenham boss Postecoglou talks up Spence after Hearts win

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou offered praise to right-back Djed Spence.

The defender, who has been out of favor at the London club and was away on loan last term, scored in a 5-1 win over Hearts.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Spence is still being linked with a loan or permanent exit, Postecoglou was happy with his display in midweek.

He stated post-game: “Djed did well. He has had a tough couple of years.

“He is training with us and I think with all of the players they are here with us at the moment and when they are here with us I treat them as Tottenham players unless something suddenly changes.

“He was good tonight. Took his goal well, he contributed well and got an assist.”