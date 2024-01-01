Tottenham boss Postecoglou talks up Spence after Hearts win

Tribal Football
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou offered praise to right-back Djed Spence.

The defender, who has been out of favor at the London club and was away on loan last term, scored in a 5-1 win over Hearts.

While Spence is still being linked with a loan or permanent exit, Postecoglou was happy with his display in midweek.

He stated post-game: “Djed did well. He has had a tough couple of years. 

“He is training with us and I think with all of the players they are here with us at the moment and when they are here with us I treat them as Tottenham players unless something suddenly changes. 

“He was good tonight. Took his goal well, he contributed well and got an assist.”

Premier League Tottenham
