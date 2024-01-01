Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisah go for Tottenham striker Richarlison

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are said to have registered an interest to sign Richarlison this summer.

The Tottenham attacker is not expressly on the market, but is available for a reasonable fee.

Spurs are willing to sell their no.9 for around £60million, which would give them enough funds to secure a replacement.

Richarlison, who is not always first choice at Spurs, is wanted by both Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisah.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has always been complimentary about the all-action striker.

However, the club do recognize that the money they receive from a sale could be spent in a better way.