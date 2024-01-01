Tribal Football
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lankshear delighted signing new Spurs deal

Lankshear delighted signing new Spurs deal
Will Lankshear has signed a new deal with Tottenham.

The striker has penned a contract to 2029.

He told the club's website: "It's a really proud moment for me and my family and everyone involved.

"I just have to thank them and everyone who has worked with me.

"I’m really determined to work so hard and try push on now and try to make a name for myself. I want to try to get into the first team and score as many goals as possible which is the best I can do as a striker.

"Last season was so fun and I think that really showed on the pitch. We all worked really well together and worked for each other, it couldn't have gone better really. We all worked so hard and winning the PL2 just topped it all off and we deserved it."

