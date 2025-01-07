Postecoglou confirms Tottenham's new signing Kinsky will likely start against Liverpool

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that new signing Antonin Kinsky could start between the sticks against Liverpool as their EFL Cup clash approaches.

Spurs have been without first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario since he fractured an ankle on the 24th of November during the 4-0 win over Manchester City whilst backup keeper Fraser Forster missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United with illness, which led to a debut for 25-year-old Brandon Austin.

Wednesday night sees Spurs enter an EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool and speaking in his latest press conference, Postecoglou confirms that he may have to bring his new Czech Republic Under-21 player straight into the side.

"We will see. He arrived on Sunday. He's had a couple of days of training, he's registered and eligible to play. We still have got to do a couple of final things with him and then we will see."

"He is one that we had earmarked for the end of the season, to bring in during the summer. We’ve tracked him all season and he is definitely someone we are really excited about. Obviously, with our current goalkeeping situation, we explored the possibility of bringing him in this January.

“It wasn’t easy because he is doing very well for his club, his club is doing well, they are in Europe and top of their league. The club worked really hard to get the deal done in this window and it is a huge benefit to us and adds real quality to our goalkeepers."

Kinsky may just be 21 years old but Postecoglou has praised his maturity and strong mentality at such a young age, qualities needed to be successful at such a big club who are currently in an injury crisis.

"I think it's a big part. We've put big stock in that in the players that we've brought in. We're trying to build a team of people who are very ambitious and have a clear goal in their heads about how they want their career to go. We've seen that already with Lucas and Archie. It's much about their performance, but also the way they've embraced the whole challenge, it's certainly not like your normal 18-year-olds. They've shown a real maturity and also an ambition to make an impact. Talking to Toni and looking into his background, he's very much of a similar mold."