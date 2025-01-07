Slot gives Liverpool fitness update on Szoboszlai ahead of EFL Cup clash against Tottenham

Slot gives major fitness update on Szoboszlai ahead of EFL Cup clash against Tottenham

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot offered an update on the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian missed the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, the no.8 should be back as they take on Tottenham in the League Cup this week.

Slot told a press conference on Tuesday morning: "Yesterday he wasn't in yet. If he's in today, I would doubt if he's available to start the game.

"But hopefully he's in today. Yesterday he wasn't."

On squad rotation for Wednesday, he added: "I think if you look at all the fixtures we've had this season, there are so many things going into a line-up – short term, long term, qualities of the opponent, where are my players (at)?

"So it's going to always be a decision made about, in our opinion, the best line-up for tomorrow. In some situations, for Southampton away or other games, in my opinion the best line-up was the ones that didn't start a lot.

"Let's see what that is tomorrow for the game we play against Tottenham."