Postecoglou confident midweek break will give Tottenham huge boost against Newcastle

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the much-needed mid-week break will give his Tottenham side a chance to rest and come back stronger this weekend.

Spurs welcome an in-form Newcastle United side to North London this weekend in a game that could go either way, especially now that Postecoglou’s squad was given a much-needed rest in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I just feel that at some point we’ll get a relatively healthy squad and when we do that, we’ll be able to perform at a high level consistently. We’ve already shown this year we can beat anyone.

"There’s a chance there you can go on a run, but at the moment that’s secondary to the first bit. I can see how hard they’re trying and if we were at our sharpest, we would have got that third goal and maybe a fourth (against Wolves).

“I mean we were inches away at times from getting the goal we needed and I think we’re just lacking a little bit of that dynamic movement that we need. A lot of these guys, they’re finding some form of energy to still be out there trying, but you know we’re certainly not as sharp as we can be.”

On the break, Postecoglou added: “It was always planned.

"We kind of knew this is the first week where we don’t have a midweek game, so I think the whole group probably needs a couple of days just to get away from everything and recover."